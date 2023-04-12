PHILADELPHIA – April 12, 2023– PHL17 will broadcast a Philadelphia Mayoral Forum Tuesday April 18th from 7:30pm – 9pm live from Holy Family University’s Campus Center in collaboration with the Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. This Mayoral Forum will also be live streamed on PHL17.com.

Eight candidates for Philadelphia Mayor will take the stage to present their strategies and how to handle the important issues that are affecting our city. The current participating candidates are (in alphabetical order) Jeff Brown (D), Judge James DeLeon (D), Alan Domb (D), Derek Green (D), Helen Gym (D), David Oh (R), Cherelle Parker (D), and Rebecca Rhynhart (D).

“PHL17 is proud to be televise this Mayoral Forum to help the voters decide which of these candidates will become the next Mayor of Philadelphia” said Vince Giannini, Vice President, General Manager of PHL17. “The residents of Philadelphia will decide who will be the next Mayor, but their decision will have an impact on the entire region.”

The Philadelphia Mayoral Forum will be moderated by Jennifer Lewis-Hall, PHL17 Anchor/Reporter and Host of “PHL17’s In Focus”, Tom Waring, editor of Northeast Time, and Daniel McElhatton, Esq., member of the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The Philadelphia Mayoral Forum is being presented by AARP Philadelphia.

