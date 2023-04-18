On April 18th, 2023 eight of the candidates running for Mayor of Philadelphia took part in a forum to discuss pertinent issues that face the city in the coming election year. In this video, the participants were asked about the devastating drug problem in the city of Philadelphia.

Other topics that resonate with Philadelphia residents included:

Candidate Bios

Philadelphia Safety

Stop and Frisk Laws

Drugs and the Opioid Epidemic

SEPTA & Philadelphia Transportation

Education

Illegal Dumping

ATV and Dirt Bike Issues

The forum, televised on PHL17 live from Holy Family University, consisted of both Democrats and Republicans. On the Democrat side, we heard from, Amen Brown, Jeff Brown, Judge James M. DeLeon, Allan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, and Rebecca Rhynhart. David Oh was the lone Republican. You can watch a replay of the entire forum here.