The Fashion District’s newly-imposed afternoon curfew for minors was a main topic at Tuesday’s mayoral forum.

The curfew, which was instituted Monday, prohibits minors from going into the mall after 2 p.m. if they are unaccompanied.

“As mayor I’ll make sure the rules are enforced on the street,” Democrat Rebecca Rhynhart said of the curfew, adding that she would work to allow police to “do their job” and make arrests for disorderly conduct, while also providing additional training for officers.

Candidate Jeff Brown, CEO of Brown’s Stores, also supported the district’s right to set the curfew but appeared to mistake the timing of the new rule when he said, “I have to ask a question, ‘Why is a minor out at 2 o’clock in the morning?’ It doesn’t seem right to me … they shouldn’t be out roaming the street at 2 o’clock in the morning.”

The curfew comes after hundreds of juveniles caused a series of disturbances throughout the past month.

Chair of Council’s Labor and Civil Service Committee Cherelle Parker, who says she has a plan to hire 300 additional foot and bike patrol officers, argued that the curfew wouldn’t be necessary if the city boosted community policing.

Officials say that anyone who looks under the age of 18 will need to provide proper documentation of their age if they are approached by Fashion District security.

“I don’t know that the curfew is the way to achieve what we want,” the sole Republican candidate, David Oh, said. The former at-large city council member added that focusing on areas of the city where the most violence occurs and increasing arrests and prosecution of all crimes, including retail theft, would be the first step in “having the juveniles behave themselves.”

Former City Councilmember Helen Gym said she does not support the curfew.

“We cannot criminalize young people in the city of Philadelphia,” Gym said, adding that the city should focus instead on providing resources and activities for young Philadelphians. Judge James M. DeLeon seemed to echo the sentiment, saying he wanted kids to have access to recreation centers and other outlets, but also wished to protect retailers.

According to the new rules, Fashion District employees under the age of 18 will still be allowed to work past the curfew, but will need to show identification of their employment.

“If the owners of the property are demanding the curfew I would honor that, but I’d want to sit down with them and solve the real problem as to why we need the curfew,” Democratic candidate Allan Domb said.

West Philadelphia native Amen Brown (D) also said he supported the curfew. “The reality is, our young people are out of control and we must address them,” Brown said.

Officials say the curfew will remain in effect until further notice.