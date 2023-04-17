If you are looking for ways to watch the April 18th Philadelphia Mayoral Forum on PHL17 this post can help you out. The forum will begin at 7:30 pm on PHL17.
You can also stream the event here on PHL17.com.
For cord cutters PHL17 is a broadcast channel which means you don’t need cable, or a streaming service– just an antenna.
|PHL17 – WPHL-TV
|Comcast
|Fios
|PHL17 17.1
|7
807
817
|17
517
|Antenna TV 17.2
|252
|463
|Court TV 17.3
|250
|467
|Comet 17.4
|253
|468
Info subject to change, please check local cable providers.