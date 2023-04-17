If you are looking for ways to watch the April 18th Philadelphia Mayoral Forum on PHL17 this post can help you out. The forum will begin at 7:30 pm on PHL17.

You can also stream the event here on PHL17.com.

For cord cutters PHL17 is a broadcast channel which means you don’t need cable, or a streaming service– just an antenna.

PHL17 – WPHL-TVComcastFios
PHL17 17.17
807
817		17
517
Antenna TV 17.2252463
Court TV 17.3250467
Comet 17.4253468

Info subject to change, please check local cable providers.