PHL17 is hosting a live Mayoral Forum on Tuesday, April 18th, from 7:30-9:00 p.m.

Seven mayoral candidates in Philadelphia, will gather for a Mayoral Forum about the top issues in Philadelphia, moderated by our own Jennifer Lewis-Hall.

You may be wondering, what is the difference between a Mayoral debate and a Forum?

For starters, our PHL17 Mayoral Forum, has candidates from both the democratic and republican political parties.

The main difference though, is that rather than debating and arguing over the selected topics, the candidates will be discussing them, giving you, the viewer and voter, an opportunity to learn about each candidates specific plans and actions to tackle Philadelphia’s top issues.

From gun violence, education, housing, poverty, health care, and more, the Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates will be given the opportunity to express their opinions and statements about each carefully selected topic, to help you make the best informed vote on November 7th, 2023.

The Mayoral Forum will have Democrat Jeff Brown, Democrat Judge James DeLeon, Democrat Allan Domb, Democrat Helen gym, Democrat Cherelle Parker, Democrat Rebecca Rhynhart, and Republican David Oh.

Join us live on PHL17 April 18th, 2023 from 7:30 to 9:00pm on PHL17 as the Philadelphia mayoral candidates speak on the top issues. You can watch the forum on TV or live streamed on our PHL17 website.