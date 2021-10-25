Here’s what services will be impacted if SEPTA goes on strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL)- The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation authority has released a guide for its riders in case of a strike. Workers for the Philadelphia-area transit system voted Sunday night to authorize a strike if an agreement isn’t reached on a new contract.

The transit union’s contract with SEPTA expires at midnight on Sunday, October 31. More than 5,000 SEPTA workers will walk off the job on November 1 if there’s no agreement. The workers have three main concerns at the negotiating table: fair wages, parental leave and safety issues.

SEPTA released a guide on Monday morning laying out which services and lines would be impacted by a strike:

Regional Rail: Train service will be the best choice for travel in and around Philadelphia.

Suburban Transit: Bus and Trolley routes and the Norristown High Speed Line will not be affected, however the routing and scheduled service for some of the buses that normally travel into the City will change.



LUCY (Loop through University City): Green and Gold Loop service will operate regular routing from 30th Street Station to selected University City destinations.



CCT Connect: Regular service will operate for, registered ADA and Shared Ride customers. There may be some delays due to increased demand and local street traffic.

Market Frankford Line: Broad Street & Broad Ridge Spur Lines; City Transit bus, trolley and trackless trolley routes will NOT be running.

Courtesy SEPTA

SEPTA says all regular fares will apply. In the event of a service interruption, Weekly and Monthly TransPasses loaded on SEPTA Key Cards will be valid for travel at all times to all Regional Rail stations within the City of Philadelphia, except Forest Hills and Somerton. These stations will require a Zone 3 Quick Trip or Pass. Additional information will be provided at the Center City station you are boarding at in the evening.

SEPTA says fares must be purchased before boarding. No cash will be accepted at entry gates.