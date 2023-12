It’s the holiday ‘SEAson’ and there is no better place to celebrate than at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ.

PHL17’s Jimmy Marlow takes us to the Adventure Aquarium to show us their winter ‘waterland’ filled with holiday delights like Scuba Santa, the Snowtunda, the World’s Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree, and merry more!

