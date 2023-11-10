The town of Lambertville New Jersey is full of things to explore, but some may not know it’s home to some of the best antiques in the world.
Nexstar’s Jim Vasil has the story. Watch the full video above.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
The town of Lambertville New Jersey is full of things to explore, but some may not know it’s home to some of the best antiques in the world.
Nexstar’s Jim Vasil has the story. Watch the full video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now