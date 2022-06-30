If you love Monica Cryan and Jenna Meissner on PHL17 Morning News, you’re really going to love them on “Delco Duo” premiering July 2, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on PHL17. The “Delco Duo” began as a weekly podcast on phl17.com. but due to the overwhelming popularity of the series it’s now a part of our Saturday night lineup! The show is an up close and personal look at Monica and Jenna as they give advice on life, love, relationships, and real world problems submitted by our viewers. The result is hilarity.

So whether you are new to Delco Duo or have been streaming since the beginning, join our favorite duo, The Delco Duo, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. You’ll be glad you did!

About Jenna

Jenna Meissner joined the PHL17 Morning News team in May 2015. Working as an intern and later a production assistant, Jenna is now the morning traffic anchor.

A local girl through and through, Jenna was born and raised in Media, Pa. She attended the Academy of Notre Dame in Villanova for high school and went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude from Temple University’s Lew Klein College of Media & Communication where she studied journalism with a specialization in broadcast.

During her time at Temple, Jenna received a number of broadcast awards and was inducted into the National Journalism Honors Society, Kappa Tau Alpha.

In addition to appearing on air every morning from 5 to 9 a.m., Jenna also does a lot of work behind the scenes like editing visuals and audio, producing news packages and writing for the morning broadcast.

When Jenna’s not working, you can find her out and about exploring all of the new hot spots in Philadelphia or spending time with her growing family.

About Monica

Monica joined the PHL17 team in October of 2018. She is very excited to forecast for her family and friends in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley. She grew up in “Everybody’s Hometown,” Media, Pa., and currently resides in Ardmore. She attended Waldron Mercy and Merion Mercy Academy in Lower Merion through 12th grade and rowed on the Schuylkill River for her High School crew team.

Monica earned her Meteorology degree from Penn State University and is a proud Nittany Lion. During her time in college, Monica was a part of Campus Weather Service, Penn State Network TV, THON and Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After graduation, Monica moved around the country as a meteorologist for stations in Texas, Alabama, Connecticut, and Colorado. It was during that time she earned the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal from the American Meteorological Society.

If she could be anywhere, it would be down the shore with her family and friends. She loves sitting by the bay in Avalon, walking the boards in Ocean City, eating and shopping in Atlantic City, and having a drink in Somers Point. When the weather changes, Monica also enjoys skiing in the Poconos or exploring the many Italian BYOs in the city.

Her favorite cheesesteak is from Jim’s, but if you ask her, Philly’s best sandwich is roast pork with sharp provolone, broccoli rabe, and horseradish from DiNic’s. She loves upside down pies from Sam’s in Ardmore and Pica’s in Upper Darby.

