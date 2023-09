Join us each week as we take a few minutes to meet the owners and operators of one of the coolest markets in the country, The Reading Terminal Market! You can tune in to Weekend Philler Saturday’s at 11pm and Sundays at 5pm to catch our next feature or check out all the segments here on phl17.com.

About the Reading Terminal Market One of America’s largest and oldest public markets, housed since 1893 in a National Historic Landmark building, the Market offers an incredible selection of locally grown & exotic produce, locally sourced meats and poultry, plus the finest seafood, cheeses, baked goods, and confections. You’ll find everything you need to create a memorable meal, from cookbooks, to table linens, to kitchenware, to fresh cut flowers, and more. Plus the widest variety of restaurants under one roof. Find it all here at Philadelphia’s historic public market!