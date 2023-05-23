This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Screen-Shot-2023-05-10-at-12.52.36-PM.png
Philadelphia and the surrounding area is filled with great Student Athletes. Each week on PHL17 Morning News, 5a-9a, we will feature one of those gifted athletes. To be considered, please use button below to tell us about your student athlete and why they should be considered. Or this link.