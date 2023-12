Christmas is less than a week away, but some people may be waiting until the holiday is over to shop for their gifts.

And if you’re wondering why, the answer is all those intriguing post-holiday clearance sales.

But are all of those post-holiday sales really worth it?

Carl Gould, Business Analyst and President of ‘7 Stage Advisors’ chats with PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian to let us know if those sales are worth it or if you should spend your money at another time.

