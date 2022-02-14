A modest pullback for stocks on Wall Street accelerated Monday afternoon after the U.S. announced the closure of its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened tensions following a buildup of thousands of Russian troops on the border.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 2:28 p.m. Eastern after the U.S. said it is closing its embassy in Ukraine and moving all remaining staffers there to a city near the Polish border. The move comes as diplomatic efforts continued Monday in a bid to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 419 points, or 1.2%, to 34,324 and the Nasdaq gave up an early gain and fell 0.8%. Smaller company stocks, which had been on pace for gains, also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 0.8%

Technology, health care and financial stocks were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower. Apple fell 1.1%, Moderna slid 12.8% and JPMorgan fell 1.7%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.97% from 1.94% late Friday.

The market slide adds to losses from a late-afternoon sell-off on Friday after the White House told Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours over concerns that Russia could invade that country soon. Other governments including Russia pulled diplomats and their citizens out of the country.

Nations are still searching for a diplomatic solution to the situation and Russia’s top diplomat advised Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies. A potential escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine weighed heavily on European markets, which fell sharply.

The price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.5%, while natural gas prices jumped 6.4%. Russia is a major energy producer. Any military action that disrupts supplies could send shockwaves through energy markets and global industry.

The price of gold, traditionally a safe haven during geopolitical uncertainty, rose 1.7%.

The crisis in Ukraine is yet another concern for investors as they try to figure out how rising inflation and looming interest rate hikes will impact investments and the economy. Inflation stands at a four-decade high and the Federal Reserve is planning to raise interest rates to help cool inflation.

The central bank is expected to start raising its benchmark interest rate in March and Wall Street expects as many as seven rate hikes this year.

Investors are also reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings, in part to get a better understanding of how companies are dealing with high inflation. Some of the more notable companies reporting earnings this week include Airbnb on Tuesday, DoorDash on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday.

Investors will also get more updates on inflation and how that might be impacting spending. The Labor Department will release its January report for prices at the wholesale level on Tuesday and the Commerce Department will release its January retail sales report on Wednesday.