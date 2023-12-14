LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Senator Bob Casey was at Lebanon’s WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital Monday to discuss his plan to have all children be able to qualify for Medicaid.

“There’s no reason why as soon as a child is born in America they can’t be enrolled in a health insurance program,” Casey said.

About four to five percent of the children in the U.S. are living without health insurance.

Casey referenced a 2021 report that showed around 130,000 kids were uninsured in Pennsylvania.

“That’s an abomination,” he said. “There’s no excuse for that.”

He believes making sure children have access to healthcare will provide a better future for the country.

“We’re going to have more productive citizens down the road. Those children will be healthier. They will succeed in school. Our country will literally be stronger because of that investment,” Casey said.

Dr. Chris Russo, the Director of Pediatrics for WellSpan Health, thinks this could help children in the future, as well.

“The health and well-being of children strongly influences their health as adults,” Dr. Russo said.

When Meghann Luczkowski and her husband welcomed twin boys, one was born with a spontaneous genetic mutation.

“When he was born he needed a breathing tube, feeding tube and a ventilator, tons of medication and around the clock medical care,” Luczkowski said.

Luczkowski thought her and her husband’s health coverage through their jobs would be enough for their son’s medical costs.

It wasn’t. Yet, Medicaid provided support.

“Medicaid saved Miles’ life,” Luczkowski said.

A lack of action from lawmakers has brought frustration for Casey.

“Unfortunately at the federal level we haven’t made a full commitment to America’s children,” Casey said.