In the heart of Atlantic City is the African American Heritage Museum.

PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis Hall sat down with Ralph E. Hunter to talk about the museums focus on the History of Atlantic City, the impact of Black families and business, and the community’s growth.

From stories as old as time, to artwork and memorabilia, Hunter’s extensive collection has it all.

For Hunter, the love of African American art comes from his childhood, “I first started falling in love with African American memorabilia as a youngster.” After seeing his first Aunt Jemimah menu, Hunter knew he wanted to show the impact of art to others.

When asked what the museum means to him, Hunter replied, “Art tells a story in many many forms, the most important part of that art is having African American artists have the opportunity to showcase their goods and wares in a location and to be able to put that on their resume and portfolio that they showed at the African American Heritage Museum.”

