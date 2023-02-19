On February 10th, 2023, Forman Mills held their first annual National Hiring Day event across all 44 locations. During this event, folks were able to speak to employees and staff members, get on-the-spot interviews, and learn more about Forman Mills as a company.

“This is a way for us to provide value back to our customers,” Forman Mills Community Outreach Coordinator, Vernon Keith Ruffin Jr. explained. “Our customer is our employee, our employee is our customer.”

Vernon decided to up the ante by inviting Frederick Douglass’ great-great grandson, Kevin Douglass Greene, to speak to the community about his family’s legacy and the importance of economic empowerment.

“I first started [public] speaking while I was in the army” Kevin explained, “but being a descendant of Frederick Douglass, there came a time where I decided that getting his story out was something important for me to do.”

With the help of organizations and sponsors, the Douglass family was able to provide Frederick Douglass’ autobiography to young people free of charge. Kevin Douglass Greene and his family continue to make an impact of the community and carry on Frederick Douglass’ legacy.

“I think it’s important to provide opportunity and information to these communities that we reside in,” Vernon said. “To tell you the truth, I think that’s the responsibility of any brand that occupies space in African American and Latino neighborhoods.” National Hiring Day is a great start to helping these communities, especially during Black History Month. Hopefully, Forman Mills will continue to make a change and influence other brands to do the same.

