“I care deeply about adult mental health, so I wrote a children’s book,” said Mishel Williams, a Temple University professor and the author of a children’s mental health book and matching workbook called “Little Z and Firefly.”

The story focuses on a non-gendered character named Little Z, who is facing hard times. Little Z discovers Firefly, who guides them out of a dark place, by providing wellness tools like mirror work and talking it out. Williams’ goal is to turn “Little Z and Firefly” into an app, so kids can use Firefly’s mindfulness techniques on the go.

PHL17 is focusing on Black Storytellers in honor of Black History Month. Williams wrote her story with the hope that it will teach children how to care for their mental health, and they will carry those wellness tools into adulthood.

Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education/special education from Temple, as well as a master’s degree in education/leadership with a principal’s certificate from Cabrini College. She has used her skillset to focus on children’s needs by publishing her books and even donating more than 200 to students in Uvalde, Texas, after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Camden resident Kera Williams said “Little Z and Firefly” is a book unlike others, and it’s a staple in her daughter’s library. She said her friend Mishel is a ray of sunshine, and it doesn’t surprise her that she’d publish such an important book.

You can read more about “Little Z and Firefly” and its author here.