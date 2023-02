It’s Black History Month and we’re shining a spotlight on black businesses.

And today’s spotlight goes to a set of Twin brothers in Philadelphia who started a company called ‘Black and mobile’.

Black and mobile is the largest black-owned food delivery service in the country that exclusively delivers for black-owned restaurants!

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Mount Airy Deli to tell us how it all works.

You can find out more about Black and Mobile here, and order from Mount Airy Deli here.