Skip to content
PHL17.com
Philadelphia
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
PHL17 Morning News
PHL17 Morning News Stories
Legends of Philly
Video Game News
Phurry Friend Friday
Philly Feeds Foley
Weather
Traffic
Meet PHL17 Morning News Team
Weekend Philler
What is Weekend Philler on PHL17
Weekend Philler Episodes
In Focus
Meet Jennifer Lewis-Hall
In Focus Episodes
Live
Contests
On-Air
PHL17 Programming
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About Us
About PHL17
PHL17 People
Contact Us
Jobs at PHL17
Internships at PHL17
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Weather
Current Temperatures
7-Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Menu Item
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month
Black Girls Run defies the perception of Black women and exercise
Video
NBA’s first Black female CEO helped transform culture of NBA franchise
Video
Higher calling: Former NFL player helps children through ‘art activism’
Video
‘All hell broke loose’: A look at Black Wall Street
Video
Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business
Video
More Black History Month Headlines
YearUp: Working to bridge the opportunity divide in communities of color across the U.S.
Video
Medallions aim to educate about one state’s involvement in slave trade
Video
One of nation’s youngest McDonald’s franchisees gives back to her neighborhood
Video
Bow tie business brings big-time success for young entrepreneur
Video
Black man makes his way to top of wine-making world
Video
From the bottom of the movie biz to the Oscars
Video
A lifetime shattering glass ceilings in math and science for Black women
Black California surgeon ‘walks the walk’ on virus vaccine