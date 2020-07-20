Come to Barb’s Harley-Davidson Saturday and Sunday August 1st and 2nd for their summer Demo Days! Demo any and all new 2020 Harleys. Take a chance at unlocking the vault to win a new 2020 Harley-Davidson Live Wire. There’s an outside tent sale with up to 50% percent off Harley clothing and accessories. Also enjoy inside sales in the Parts and MotorClothes departments. Win great prizes, enjoy the music, meet other riders and enjoy the day only at Barb’s Harley-Davidson where….NO ONE WALKS! Everyone’s welcome !!