(iSeeCars) Used car prices have reached record highs with the average one- to five-year-old used car costing $34,852.

How much have used car prices risen in recent months? According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.8 million used car sales in January, used car prices increased 36.9 percent, or $9,409, compared to the same period the previous year.

Average Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state in ascending order:

Used Car Price Increases by State: January 2022- iSeeCars Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change 1 Delaware 28.8% 2 Idaho 28.9% 3 Vermont 30.2% 4 Oregon 30.4% 5 Michigan 30.8% 6 Texas 32.3% 7 Rhode Island 32.4% 8 Wyoming 32.4% 9 New Mexico 32.6% 10 Wisconsin 32.6% 11 New Hampshire 33.0% 12 Minnesota 33.1% 13 Nebraska 33.2% 14 Maine 33.4% 15 West Virginia 34.1% 16 South Carolina 34.4% 17 Washington 34.8% 18 Mississippi 35.1% 19 Colorado 35.1% 20 Missouri 35.1% 21 Massachusetts 35.4% 22 New Jersey 35.9% 23 Tennessee 35.9% 24 Utah 35.9% 25 Oklahoma 36.0% 26 South Dakota 36.1% 27 Alabama 36.2% 28 Pennsylvania 36.2% 29 Illinois 36.5% 30 Indiana 36.7% 31 Iowa 36.8% 32 Connecticut 36.8% 33 Virginia 36.9% 34 North Carolina 36.9% National Average 36.9% 35 Ohio 37.1% 36 Alaska 37.2% 37 Arkansas 37.3% 38 Georgia 37.3% 39 Arizona 37.6% 40 Maryland 38.1% 41 Hawaii 38.3% 42 Florida 38.4% 43 Kansas 38.9% 44 California 39.7% 45 Louisiana 40.0% 46 Nevada 40.2% 47 New York 40.4% 48 Kentucky 40.8% 49 Montana 42.9% 50 North Dakota 43.5%

North Dakota is the state with the greatest used car price increase in 2022 compared to 2021 at 43.5 percent, which amounts to $11,413.

Delaware has the smallest used car price increase at 28.8 percent, which amounts to $7,714.

Average Used Car Prices by State

Some states pay more than others for used cars. Here is a ranking of the average used car price by state by ascending order:

Average Used Car Price by State – iSeeCars Rank State Average Used Car Price 1 Connecticut $30,652 2 Idaho $31,226 3 Ohio $31,227 4 Indiana $32,159 5 Michigan $32,209 6 Arizona $32,422 7 Oklahoma $32,574 8 South Carolina $32,591 9 Nevada $32,606 10 Maryland $32,634 11 Wisconsin $32,834 12 Hawaii $32,908 13 Kentucky $32,916 14 Tennessee $32,930 15 Pennsylvania $32,950 16 Massachusetts $32,953 17 Alabama $32,970 18 Minnesota $32,999 19 Virginia $33,004 20 New Jersey $33,063 21 Oregon $33,071 22 Missouri $33,121 23 Utah $33,242 24 Mississippi $33,327 25 Louisiana $33,412 26 New York $33,699 27 North Carolina $33,774 28 New Hampshire $33,820 29 Rhode Island $33,906 30 Texas $34,006 31 New Mexico $34,104 32 Florida $34,104 33 Colorado $34,273 34 Iowa $34,318 35 Illinois $34,326 36 Delaware $34,473 37 Georgia $34,580 38 Vermont $34,610 39 Kansas $34,826 National Average $34,852 40 Washington $35,111 41 Arkansas $35,358 42 California $35,417 43 Nebraska $35,682 44 South Dakota $36,369 45 North Dakota $36,711 46 Maine $36,856 47 Alaska $37,714 48 West Virginia $38,396 49 Wyoming $39,195 50 Montana $42,417

Connecticut is the state with the lowest average used car price of $30,652.

Montana is the state with the highest average used car price of $42,417.

What does this mean for consumers? The current state of the used car market presents a lucrative trade-in opportunity for consumers who have a used vehicle to sell. While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, the microchip shortage is expected to persist for most of 2022. The best way to avoid severe price hikes for the foreseeable future is to purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in very high demand, such as a sedan, and if possible, purchase it from a state or region with lower price increases.