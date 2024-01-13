(iSeeCars) –

  • Ford F-150 remained the best-selling used vehicle in 2023 and the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling EV
  • Chevrolet Equinox displaced Ram 1500 as the third most popular used vehicle
  • Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan LEAF displaced the Tesla Model S and X in EV rankings
  • Toyota Corolla made the biggest move up, jumping five slots from no. 13 to no. 8
  • Toyota Camry, Ford Explorer, and Honda CR-V also moved up, while the Honda Civic, Nissan Rogue, and Jeep Grand Cherokee lost ground

The Ford F-150 maintains its number one ranking as the most popular used car, with the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 close behind in second place. However, the Ram 1500 has lost its third place rank for the first time in recent years, falling to fourth behind the Chevrolet Equinox, which was also the best-selling model in seven states. 

iSeeCars analyzed over 9.2 million used car sales from the last five model years (2018 – 2022) in 2023. Each model’s share of used car sales was calculated nationally, as well as within each metro area and state. 

“Trucks have been so dominant in the U.S. market for so long that it’s strange to see the Ram lose its top-three ranking, even to an SUV as popular as the Chevrolet Equinox,” said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars Executive Analyst. “This shift reflects the jump in gas prices during 2023, which led many consumers to move away from large trucks and SUVs and into smaller, more fuel-efficient models.”

The 20 most popular used cars in America

The fuel-efficiency trend is further reinforced by the Toyota Corolla, which made the biggest gains in 2023. Consistently among top-selling new and used models, the Corolla jumped five slots from 2022 to 2023, moving from number 13 to number 8 in popularity. 

Most Popular Used Cars in the U.S., 2023 – iSeeCars Study
2023 RankModel2023 % of Total 1- to 5-year-old Used Car Sales2022 Rank2022 % of Total 1- to 5-year-old Used Car Sales
1Ford F-1503.3%13.3%
2Chevrolet Silverado 15002.6%22.9%
3Chevrolet Equinox2.1%42.2%
4Ram 15002.1%32.3%
5Toyota Camry1.8%61.8%
6Honda Civic1.7%51.8%
7Toyota RAV41.7%71.7%
8Toyota Corolla1.5%131.5%
9Ford Explorer1.5%111.5%
10Nissan Rogue1.5%81.7%
11Honda CR-V1.5%151.4%
12Jeep Grand Cherokee1.4%101.6%
13Ford Escape1.4%91.6%
14Toyota Tacoma1.4%141.4%
15Nissan Altima1.4%121.5%
16Honda Accord1.3%161.4%
17GMC Sierra 15001.2%181.2%
18Jeep Wrangler Unlimited1.1%171.2%
19Jeep Cherokee1.1%191.2%
20Chevrolet Malibu1.0%221.1%

“With new and used car prices skyrocketing in recent years, many car buyers are seeking the best value for their money,” said Brauer. “And when it comes to getting the most reliable and fuel-efficient model for the lowest price, Toyota’s Corolla is a smart investment.”

Most popular used EVs in America

The electric vehicle field saw some interesting shifts in popularity, with the Tesla Model S and Model X falling behind the Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan LEAF in 2023.

Most Popular Used EVs in the U.S., 2023 – iSeeCars Study
2023 RankModel2023 % of Total 1- to 5-year-old Used EV Sales2022 Rank2022 % of Total 1- to 5-year-old Used EV Sales
1Tesla Model 334.9%140.0%
2Tesla Model Y11.9%210.3%
3Chevrolet Bolt EV6.9%66.2%
4Nissan LEAF6.2%56.7%
5Tesla Model S5.6%39.8%
6Tesla Model X5.5%47.7%
7Ford Mustang Mach-E4.6%73.7%
8Audi e-tron2.9%82.7%
9Porsche Taycan2.4%92.4%
10Volkswagen ID.42.2%101.7%

“Most of the top-ranking electric cars are showing their age, with only the Model Y being relatively new to the market,” said Brauer. “And in this race of older EVs, the aging Bolt and LEAF pulled ahead of the aging Model S and Model X. Without major updates to Tesla’s most expensive vehicles they are likely to continue dropping in popularity.”

Most popular used SUVs in America

The most popular SUVs held relatively stable this year, but the Ford Escape did fall out of the top five, and the Honda CR-V moved up from ranking sixth to ranking fourth. 

Most Popular Used SUVs in the U.S., 2023 – iSeeCars Study
2023 RankModel2023 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used SUV Sales2022 Rank2022 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used SUV Sales
1Chevrolet Equinox4.8%15.2%
2Toyota RAV43.8%24.0%
3Ford Explorer3.4%53.6%
4Honda CR-V3.3%63.3%
5Jeep Grand Cherokee3.2%43.7%

“Used Honda CR-Vs made big gains in 2023, moving up four slots among all used vehicles, and gaining two slots in the SUV category,” said Brauer. “The CR-V is Honda’s best-selling new model, displacing the Accord and Civic that led the brand’s sales charts for decades. Now the CR-V is ahead of the Accord, and closing in on the Civic, in the used market.”

Most popular used trucks in America

Full-sized trucks continue to dominate the used pickup market, though Toyota’s rugged midsize Tacoma remains a top seller among open-bed vehicles.

Most Popular Used Trucks in the U.S., 2023 – iSeeCars Study
2023 RankModel2023 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used Truck Sales2022 Rank2022 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used Truck Sales
1Ford F-15021.9%122.2%
2Chevrolet Silverado 150017.7%219.0%
3Ram 150014.0%315.4%
4Toyota Tacoma9.1%49.4%
5GMC Sierra 15008.1%58.2%

“The Toyota Tacoma is arguably the toughest truck on the market, with a well-earned reputation for being nearly indestructible,” said Brauer. “This image is reflected in both their popularity and their pricing on the used market.”

Most popular used passenger cars in America

The top five most popular cars in 2022 remain the most popular models in 2023, with a slight reshuffling in ranking. 

Most Popular Used Passenger Cars in the U.S., 2023 – iSeeCars Study
2023 RankModel2023 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used Passenger Car Sales2022 Rank2022 % of 1- to 5-year-old Used Passenger Car Sales
1Toyota Camry4.7%24.4%
2Honda Civic4.5%14.4%
3Toyota Corolla4.1%53.8%
4Nissan Rogue3.9%34.2%
5Nissan Altima3.6%43.8%

“2023 was a good year for Toyota in the used market, with the Camry taking over the top slot from Honda’s Civic, and the Corolla moving up two spaces,” said Brauer.

Most popular used cars by U.S. state

The Ford F-150 is still the most popular model in 34 U.S. states, an increase from 31 states last year. Small SUVs like the Chevrolet Equinox and Nissan Rogue, along with popular cars like the Honda Civic, Toyota Camry, and Toyota Corolla, have established dominance in a few states.

Most Popular Used Car in Each U.S. State, 2023 – iSeeCars Study
StateMost Popular Used Car% of 1- to 5-year-old Used Car Sales in State
AlabamaFord F-1503.9%
AlaskaFord F-1504.9%
ArizonaFord F-1502.7%
ArkansasFord F-1504.4%
CaliforniaHonda Civic3.4%
ColoradoFord F-1504.1%
ConnecticutNissan Rogue2.4%
DelawareChevrolet Equinox2.6%
FloridaToyota Corolla3.0%
GeorgiaFord F-1503.3%
HawaiiToyota Tacoma3.3%
IdahoFord F-1506.0%
IllinoisChevrolet Equinox3.2%
IndianaChevrolet Equinox4.0%
IowaChevrolet Silverado 15005.3%
KansasFord F-1505.2%
KentuckyFord F-1503.9%
LouisianaFord F-1504.7%
MaineFord F-1505.0%
MarylandToyota Camry2.4%
MassachusettsToyota RAV43.0%
MichiganChevrolet Equinox6.1%
MinnesotaFord F-1504.7%
MississippiFord F-1505.5%
MissouriFord F-1503.8%
MontanaFord F-1507.7%
NebraskaFord F-1504.8%
NevadaChevrolet Equinox2.0%
New HampshireFord F-1504.2%
New JerseyHonda Civic2.5%
New MexicoFord F-1503.6%
New YorkChevrolet Equinox3.0%
North CarolinaFord F-1502.9%
North DakotaFord F-1507.8%
OhioChevrolet Equinox3.6%
OklahomaFord F-1504.0%
OregonFord F-1502.8%
PennsylvaniaFord F-1503.0%
Rhode IslandJeep Grand Cherokee2.8%
South CarolinaFord F-1503.6%
South DakotaFord F-1507.2%
TennesseeFord F-1503.8%
TexasFord F-1504.0%
UtahFord F-1505.3%
VermontFord F-1504.1%
VirginiaFord F-1502.6%
WashingtonFord F-1503.5%
West VirginiaFord F-1505.0%
WisconsinFord F-1505.3%
WyomingFord F-1507.9%

Most popular used cars by city

The Ford F-150 is the most popular used vehicle in 28 of the 50 largest metro areas, an increase from 24 metro areas last year. The Chevrolet Equinox also improved its popularity, moving from six to nine metro areas where it’s the most popular model. 

Most Popular Used Car in Top 50 Metro Areas, 2023 – iSeeCars Study
Metro AreaMost Popular Used Car% of 1- to 5-year-old Used Car Sales in Metro Area
New York, NYJeep Grand Cherokee2.7%
Los Angeles, CAHonda Civic3.6%
Chicago, ILChevrolet Equinox3.0%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TXFord F-1503.5%
Philadelphia, PAChevrolet Equinox2.2%
San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CAHonda Civic2.9%
Houston, TXFord F-1503.6%
Atlanta, GAFord F-1502.8%
Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD)Toyota Camry2.5%
Boston, MA-Manchester, NHToyota RAV42.8%
Phoenix, AZFord F-1502.7%
Seattle-Tacoma, WAFord F-1503.0%
Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FLFord F-1503.2%
Detroit, MIChevrolet Equinox5.3%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MNFord F-1504.4%
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FLToyota Corolla3.8%
Denver, COFord F-1504.2%
Orlando-Daytona Beach, FLToyota Corolla3.5%
Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CAHonda Civic3.2%
Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OHChevrolet Equinox3.4%
Portland, ORFord F-1502.6%
Charlotte, NCFord F-1502.8%
Salt Lake City, UTFord F-1505.5%
Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NCFord F-1502.6%
San Diego, CAHonda Civic3.1%
St. Louis, MOFord F-1504.0%
Nashville, TNFord F-1503.5%
Indianapolis, INChevrolet Equinox3.8%
Baltimore, MDChevrolet Equinox2.2%
San Antonio, TXFord F-1504.4%
Pittsburgh, PAFord F-1503.0%
Hartford & New Haven, CTNissan Rogue2.5%
Columbus, OHHonda Civic3.5%
Kansas City, MOFord F-1504.2%
Austin, TXFord F-1503.6%
Greenville-Spartanburg, SCFord F-1503.6%
Cincinnati, OHChevrolet Equinox3.6%
Las Vegas, NVChevrolet Equinox2.3%
West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FLToyota Corolla2.5%
Milwaukee, WIFord F-1504.0%
Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MIChevrolet Equinox5.2%
Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PAFord F-1503.6%
Jacksonville, FLFord F-1502.6%
Fresno-Visalia, CAToyota Camry4.6%
Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VAFord F-1502.8%
Oklahoma City, OKFord F-1504.4%
Birmingham, ALFord F-1503.5%
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NMFord F-1503.7%
Greensboro-Winston Salem, NCFord F-1503.2%
Louisville, KYFord F-1503.6%

The Honda Civic remains the top choice in five metro areas, which is the same number as last year. The Toyota Corolla now leads in three metro areas, up from two last year. The Nissan Rogue fell from leading in three metro areas to one this year, while the Tacoma fell from off the list completely (it was the most popular model in Portland last year).

Trends in 2023 and where the market is headed in 2024

We saw the market favoring the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V, and Toyota Corolla as the best-selling vehicles in America for 2023, while the Honda Civic, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Rogue, Ram 1500, and Tesla Model S and Model X lost ground this year. This suggests buyers are looking to cut both purchase and ownership costs, a trend we expect to continue in 2024.

