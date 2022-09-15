Sponsored Content

Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are getting a lot of attention, as they are having great success and are in demand. It all starts with an elegant yet robust exterior design. Hollywood meets Nashville, and they are also jeep capable. The first thing you see is upfront, a beautiful seven-slat grille that shimmers in the daylight. Framed by two headlights with LED daytime running lights.

The Wagoneer has a commanding presence. It’s more than two hundred and fifty inches in length, and for the adventure-minded enthusiast, you have up to ten inches of ground clearance.

It doesn’t matter how big or small you are. The power retracting side steps can be a savior of the day in any weather to get in and out.

Both models have V8 power performance, the Wagoneer has a 5.7L engine, and the Grand Wagoneer comes with a standard 6.4L engine. Both have best-in-class towing capacity.

The back is big and bold with Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer in beautiful, big letters and those rims coming in at a large twenty-two inches.

Inspired by their predecessor. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have both a timeless and elegant look. But for me, the modern sophistication is what truly sets them apart.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer give you five electronically controlled driving modes, starting with rock mode. Followed by sand, mud, snow, and my favorite sport mode. When in sport mode, not only does it give you better handling performance, but it drops the vehicle to the ground, giving it an aggressive stance.

Although the Wagoneer is a part of the jeep family. There’s only one place on the vehicle that actually says Jeep. See if you can find it when you test drive one.

If you like the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer as much as we do, you can find out more by going to Wagoneer.com. You’ll learn everything you need about New York’s new favorite three-row luxury SUV.