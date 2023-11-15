Ferrari’s SF90 XX Stradale has put up a lap time of 1:17.309 at the Fiorano Circuit in Italy, making it the fastest roadgoing Ferrari to lap the circuit that serves as the automaker’s own private test track.

Ferrari rarely publishes lap times for its cars, and when it does it tends to only publish them for Fiorano, where lap times for competitor models are pretty much non-existent.

This makes Fiorano lap times only useful for judging performance among different Ferraris. The SF90 XX Stradale’s time is 1.4 seconds quicker than the lap set by the standard SF90 Stradale, which is impressive considering Fiorano’s short length of just under 1.9 miles.

The time is also more than two seconds faster than a lap set by the LaFerrari (1:19.70), and close to the time set by a Ferrari 458 Challenge race car (1:16.50).

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

Ferrari said the SF90 XX Stradale’s time was set using carbon-fiber wheels and semi-slick Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. Doing the driving was Raffaele de Simone, Ferrari’s chief test driver.

The SF90 XX Stradale was revealed in June together with an open-top SF90 XX Spider. As their names suggest, the cars adopt the extreme nature of Ferrari’s XX experimental cars while remaining civil enough to be legal on the street. Among their upgrades are more power and a lot more downforce. Peak power is 1,016 hp, or enough for a claimed 0-62 mph time of 2.3 seconds and top speed of 199 mph.

Just 799 examples of the coupe and 599 examples of the convertible will be built, and according to Ferrari both are sold out.

The SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider are thought to be among the last versions of the SF90 supercar range. The SF90 Stradale has been around since 2019, and given the typical five-year lifecycle for a Ferrari, a successor should arrive in the next 12-18 months. Public road tests of early prototypes appear to have already started.

Related Articles