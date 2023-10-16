Nissan has introduced a mid-cycle refresh for its Rogue compact crossover, which arrives with the 2024 model year. The popular crossover receives new fascia designs and tweaks to its taillights that are typical of such updates, but some significant changes have taken place inside.

On higher SL and Platinum grades, there’s a bigger 12.3-inch screen for the infotainment system that features built-in Google, a first for a Nissan.

It means popular Google apps such as Google Assistant and Google Maps are fully integrated and can be used without the need to pair or plug-in a phone. The apps make it easy to call or text someone, flick through media files, or find numerous points of interest.

The Google Play app store is also included, enabling owners to find additional apps to install. Built-in Amazon Alexa is also included in the Rogue’s SL and Platinum grades.

2024 Nissan Rogue

The Rogue still offers compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, unlike General Motors, which has also adopted built-in Google but is phasing out Apple CarPlay. The Rogue’s lower S and SV grades skip the built-in Google entirely and only come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

No change has been made in the powertrain department. The sole powertrain on offer in the U.S. is a 1.5-liter turbo-3. It generates a healthy 201 hp but is saddled with a CVT exclusively. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel drive is available.

The updated Rogue starts sales in the U.S. in early 2024. Pricing information will be announced closer to that date.

In other markets the Rogue is sold as the X-Trail, and the same or similar updates should be introduced on the X-Trail as well.

Related Articles