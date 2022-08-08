A Ferrari delivers non-stop fun—that is, unless your brakes fail, something that’s definitely no fun at all, regardless of what car you’re driving.

Brake failure is a possibility on thousands of Ferrari dating back to 2005 through the present year. As a result, the affected cars have all been recalled.

The recall, notices of which are expected to be mailed out on September 24, includes 23,555 Ferraris sold in the U.S:

2005-2009 430

2005-2011 612 Scaglietti

2009-2017 California and California T

2012-2016 FF

2013-2017 F12 Berlinetta and F12 TDF

2013-2015 LaFerrari

2016 F60 America

2017 LaFerrari Aperta

2017-2020 GTC4 Lusso and GTC4 Lusso T

2018-2022 812

2019-2020 488 Pista

2019-2022 Portofino

2020-2022 F8 Tributo and Spider

2021-2022 Roma

In these cars, the brake fluid reservoir cap could fail to vent properly, in which case a vacuum can form inside the brake fluid reservoir. This could result in brake fluid leaking, which in turn could lead to a partial or total loss of brake function.

The fix involves replacing the brake fluid reservoir cap and updating the software to provide a new warning message for low brake fluid, something that can be done at a local Ferrari dealership and at no cost to the owner.

Anyone looking for further information can contact Ferrari North America at 1-201-816-2668 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 22V536000).

Related Articles