Mini removed the 6-speed manual from its options list in the spring, citing at the time supply issues and promising a return of the transmission at a later date.

That later date has finally arrived, as Mini on Thursday said a manual option will be made available once again starting with the 2023 model year, which will be available to order from November.

The manual will only be available on the Hardtop initially. It will be available on the Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works grades, but only with the signature 2-door Hardtop body style. Buyers of the Hardtop 4-Door miss out.

The alternative to the manual is an 8-speed automatic.

Mini hasn’t said whether the manual will be added to other models in its lineup. When originally announcing its 2023 lineup back in February, Mini said a manual would be offered on the Hardtop, Hardtop 4 Door, Convertible, and Clubman, with most grades.

Mini also hasn’t said whether it plans to bring back the lower starting prices for the 2023 lineup it originally announced in February. It means the cheapest model for 2023 is the Cooper Hardtop Signature, which is priced from $29,450. Previously the model was announced with a starting price of $24,250. Both figures include an $850 destination charge.

