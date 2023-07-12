Maserati will use this week’s 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed to present the Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima, confirmed by the automaker as its last models to be equipped with a V-8 engine.

The era of Maserati V-8s dates back to 1959 when the Maserati 5000GT was launched, and the first of the cars was built for Iran’s last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera revealed a modern tribute to the Shah’s car in 2018.

The new Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima will each be built in a run of just 103 units, the number matching the build run for the original 5000GT.

Maserati’s current V-8 is a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter unit originally developed by Ferrari. It develops a peak 572 hp and is found in the Trofeo grades of the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte.

2024 Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima

The Ghibli 334 Ultima benefits from several modifications, mainly in the area of aerodynamics, to boost its performance over the already potent Ghibli Trofeo. The number in its name refers to the new top speed as measured in kph, which translates to 207 mph, up from the Trofeo’s 202 mph.

A few weight-saving measures and new tires also help improve the acceleration, Maserati said. The 0-62 mph time for the Ghibli 334 Ultima is quoted at 3.9 seconds, down from the Trofeo’s 4.3 seconds.

To make it stand out, the Ghibli 334 Ultima will be offered exclusively in a blue paint and terracotta leather combination that recalls the Shah’s 5000GT. It will also come standard with a carbon appearance package, 21-inch wheels, and a “334” graphic on each of the front fenders.

Similarly, the Levante V8 Ultima will feature a “V8 Ultima” graphic on each of its front fenders, plus a carbon appearance package, and 22-inch wheels. Buyers of the SUV will be able to choose the Ghibli 334 Ultima’s blue paint or black as an alternative.

2024 Maserati Levante V8 Ultima

Availability and pricing for the U.S. market hasn’t been announced.

Since the Shah’s 5000GT, Maserati has built more than 100,000 cars with a V-8, including six generations of the Quattroporte, plus the previous-generation GranTurismo, production of which spanned 12 years.

Maserati isn’t giving up internal-combustion engines just yet. The automaker will continue to offer models powered by its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 until 2030, when it will become a fully electric brand.

By as early as 2025, every model in the Maserati lineup will either be an EV or offer an electric option. The transition has already started with the electric Folgore versions of the redesigned GranTurismo sports car and new Grecale compact crossover that arrived this year.

