Fisker on Thursday confirmed a 360-mile EPA-rated range for its Ocean electric SUV, and said it plans to start U.S. deliveries the week of June 19.

The range figure is better than the 350 miles that Fisker estimated at the introduction of the Ocean, in November 2021. It applies to the Ocean Extreme model, which uses a 113-kwh battery pack, with the standard 20-inch wheels.

Range ratings for other Ocean configurations haven’t been released. In addition to the top Extreme model, Fisker plans to offer base Sport and mid-level Ultra models (plus an Ocean One launch edition). The Ultra and Extreme employ nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery cells, while the Sport uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. All cells are supplied by CATL. Fisker also plans to bring swappable batteries to the Ocean by 2024.

Fisker Ocean

Fisker confirmed that the Ocean Extreme had received the necessary EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB) certifications to allow sales and deliveries in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A timeline for certification of other models wasn’t discussed, but the certification presumably applies to the Ocean One launch version as well, as it’s mechanically similar to the Extreme.

“Our U.S. customers have been exceptionally patient as we have moved through the regulatory process,” CEO Henrik Fisker said in a statement, “but we are now ready to enter the next phase of the company’s history.”

The Ocean’s U.S. launch has indeed been drawn out. Fisker showed a concept version in 2020, followed by a production-spec prototype in November 2021. Fisker started its deliveries in May in Europe—nearly six months after the production start at contract manufacturer Magna’s facility in Graz, Austria.

2023 Fisker Ocean

Some customers may still have a long wait ahead of them. The same month that European deliveries started, Fisker lowered its 2023 production target, while teasing an off-road version of the Ocean. And the company says some trims are currently sold out in certain markets.

Fisker in May also reported that it’s delaying its second product, the Pear, to 2025. The company chalked up this one-year delay to the process of finalizing battery partners for the new EV, which targets a $29,900 base price. The Pear is slated to be built in Ohio by Foxconn.

