The redesigned 2024 BMW 5-Series and its all-electric i5 variant will get a line of M Performance parts to enhance the look and performance of the mid-size luxury sedan.

A number of lightweight exterior cosmetic items will be available, including a rear spoiler, exterior mirror caps, front-end elements, and side skirts made from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP). A rear diffuser and antenna cover made from aramid fiber are also available.

Light alloy wheels are also available. A 21-inch wheel with summer tires can be fitted to all 5-Series variants. A 19-inch wheel is also available, with either summer tires or, on all models except the i5 M60 xDrive, winter tires.

An M Performance brake system adds red six-piston aluminum calipers up front and single-piston calipers at the rear, clamping 20-inch ventilated rotors. The size of rotors means buyers will also have to move up to 21-inch wheels.

2024 BMW 5-Series M Performance parts

Some smaller items are available as well, including CFRP sill plates and a fuel filler cap, M Performance velour floor mats with synthetic leather trim, and an M Performance key decked out in Alcantara, with a nappa leather protective cover.

BMW said the M Performance parts will be available in time for the planned October 2023 launch of the 2024 5-Series and i5, but didn’t specifically discuss U.S. availability or pricing.

Representing the eight generation of the nameplate and the first with the electric i5 variant, the 2024 5-Series launches in the U.S. in 530i and 540i xDrive grades, priced from $58,895 and $61,195 (with destination), respectively. The i5 will be offered in eDrive40 and the aforementioned M60 xDrive grades, priced from $67,795 and $85,095, respectively.

