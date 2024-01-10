The Dodge Durango is getting its own series of “Last Call” special editions similar to the Charger and Challenger muscle cars, in this case to mark the end of the availability of a V-8 in the SUV.

The Last Call Durangos will be rolled out until the end of 2024, spanning both the 2024 and 2025 model years, and the first was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2024 Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi. Dodge hasn’t said which versions it will apply to, though there should be at least one for each of the Durango’s available V-8s, which include 5.7- and 6.4-liter naturally aspirated units and the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat.

The AlcHemi name is a play on the word alchemy, which in modern times tends to mean the practice of turning ordinary metals into gold, and the yellow metal is represented here with yellow stripes and yellow brake calipers. Other special touches include 20-inch wheels with a satin-black finish, black exhaust tips, blacked-out badges, and an interior dressed up with yellow and silver accent stitching, plus a smattering of carbon-fiber trim pieces.

Just 1,000 examples of the first Last Call model, the Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi, will be available, and 250 are planned for each of the four available exterior colors: Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray, Vapor Gray, and White Knuckle. The vehicle is based on the Durango SRT 392 Premium, and adds $3,595 to the price tag. The 6.4-liter V-8’s output is unchanged at 475 hp.

2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi

Production starts in April and the first examples are due to reach dealerships in May.

Dodge parent Stellantis is also winding up its V-8 offerings elsewhere. The Charger and Challenger muscle cars already ceased production last month, along with the related Chrysler 300. Fellow Stellantis brand Ram will drop the V-8 from its 1500 starting with the 2025 model year. A special-edition 1500 TRX was launched for 2024 to mark the end of the Hellcat V-8 in the pickup truck.

While the Durango is about to lose its V-8, the nameplate is expected to live on into a new generation. A UAW document that surfaced late last year outlined some of Stellantis’ production plans and included details about a redesigned Durango, code-named D6U, planned to start production sometime in 2026.

