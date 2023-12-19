Costco members can get up to $1,000 off the purchase or lease of a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV through Jan. 2.

According to CarsDirect, the Blazer EV was added to General Motors’ year-end Costco rebate promotion last Friday. The program runs nationwide, but only for shoppers who have been Costco members since Oct. 31 of this year.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS

The Blazer EV isn’t the only EV now eligible for a Costco members-only incentive—the Polestar 2, Volvo C40 Recharge, and Volvo XC40 Recharger also are—but it’s unusual to see a deal like this on a new model that’s just barely starting deliveries. Some versions of the Blazer EV are not due to arrive until next summer.

That’s part of the slow overall production ramp of GM’s Ultium EVs, which is now lagging far behind orders and the initial hype generated when these models were announced. GM claimed the start of Blazer EV deliveries in July, but reported only 19 deliveries through September. The automaker has pushed back the full ramp of Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV pickup production, as well as the launch of the Chevy Equinox EV.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

Costco has offered bigger EV discounts this year, including a $5,000 discount on Audi EVs over the summer and a $2,500 discount on the Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge siblings earlier in the year.

Costco long ago was EV-friendly in an entirely different way, as one of the first big-box retail chains to offer EV charging. But it eliminated its EV charging in 2011—the year the Nissan Leaf started arriving, and the year before the arrival of the Tesla Model S. Earlier this year, the company confirmed it has no plans to bring it back.

Related Articles