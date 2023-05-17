JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) redesigned the Range Rover for 2022, and the automaker has made efforts to ensure the luxury SUV icon is much easier to personalize than its predecessor.

This is highlighted by the new SV Bespoke personalization service announced by JLR on Wednesday. The service, which is initially available to buyers of the high-end Range Rover Autobiography and Range Rover SV grades, offers a wide array of paint finishes, interior trims, and accents to choose from. A match-to-sample paint option is also offered.

Among the highlights are ceramic accents, which can applied to the gear shifter and controllers for the drive modes and audio volume. They are created using injection molding, then cured in an oven, and finally polished for an even surface. Ceramics with embossed patterns can also be selected as an alternative to normal wood or metal accents.

SV Bespoke commissions can be made in person at a dedicated center in the U.K., at select JLR dealerships, or online via a virtual service.

The service is available starting with the 2023 Range Rover. The new model year also brings several updates to the SUV, including a new turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 option limited to the Range Rover SV and boasting 606 hp. It’s possible the engine will also power the new Range Rover Sport SV set for debut on May 31.

The 606-hp V-8 features a mild-hybrid system that for 2023 is also fitted as standard to the regular 523-hp turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 in other Range Rover grades. The mild-hybrid system is designed to save fuel by recovering energy under braking and using it to aid the engine during high-load situations.

For fans of electrification, JLR has added a more powerful electric motor to the plug-in hybrid P550e grade. The setup, which combines a 3.0-liter turbo-6 with a single electric motor integrated with the transmission, delivers a combined 542 hp, up from 503 hp previously. A fully electric Range Rover is also coming next year.

Other updates for the 2023 Range Rover include the latest version of JLR’s Pivi Pro infotainment system, which features a 13.1-inch touchscreen whose main screen has permanent digital sidebars with sliding controls for frequently used functions, like adjusting the volume or climate settings. The latest system also has built-in Amazon Alexa and support for over-the-air updates.

Also new for 2023 is Country Road Assist, which uses navigation information to adjust vehicle speed to account for curves and posted speed limits when adaptive cruise control is activated. The existing Terrain Response 2 system also receives a new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control system to help drivers navigate tricky terrain by maintaining a slow and steady speed, thus leaving the driver free to concentrate on steering. A final update is the addition of JLR’s Dynamic Response Pro anti-roll system.

The 2023 Range Rover is available to order and is priced from $108,875, including a $1,475 destination charge.

