Formula 1 will see a record 24 rounds held next year, one more than the record 23 rounds of 2022, and three of them will be held in the U.S., highlighting the sport’s growing popularity here.
The calendar for the 2023 F1 World Championship was published by the FIA on Tuesday and includes the new Las Vegas Grand Prix first announced in March.
Scheduled for Nov. 18, the race will take place on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday schedule. It’s the penultimate round and will take place at night to show off the lights of the famous strip which will form part of the circuit.
Also included is the Miami Grand Prix which held its first round this year, as well as the more established United States Grand Prix in Austin.
The new calendar also sees the return of the Chinese Grand Prix, a round that hasn’t been held since 2019 due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. The Qatar Grand Prix also returns after a one-year hiatus.
The French Grand Prix didn’t make the calendar, although organizers are keen to host future races. Meanwhile, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy, which was originally added to the 2020 calendar to fill in for missed rounds during the height of the pandemic, looks to have become a permanent fixture on the calendar with its continued inclusion.
2022 Formula One World Championship calendar:
March 5 – Bahrain Grand Prix
March 19 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
April 2 – Australian Grand Prix
April 16 – Chinese Grand Prix
April 30 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
May 7 – Miami Grand Prix
May 21 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
May 28 – Monaco Grand Prix
June 6 – Spanish Grand Prix
June 18 – Canadian Grand Prix
July 2 – Austrian Grand Prix
July 9 – British Grand Prix
July 23 – Hungarian Grand Prix
July 30 – Belgian Grand Prix
August 27 – Dutch Grand Prix
September 3 – Italian Grand Prix
September 17 – Singapore Grand Prix
September 24 – Japanese Grand Prix
October 8 – Qatar Grand Prix
October 22 – United States Grand Prix
October 29 – Mexican Grand Prix
November 5 – Brazilian Grand Prix
November 18 – Las Vegas Grand Prix
November 26 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
