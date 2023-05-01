Jerry Springer at a PHL17 meet and greet, 2011.

Jerry Springer was a huge part of our daytime lineup at PHL17 for decades. While his material was over the top and outlandish at times, Jerry the person, was anything but. A few times earlier in my career at PHL17 I got to meet Jerry. When a celebrity from our air would come to town my department would travel with them to shoot videos and stills to promote the visit. The Jerry I met at those times was a very kind, even soft spoken lovely human. He took the time for each and every fan.

One of my favorite Jerry visits was 2011 when we took him to a meet and great at Clementon Park in NJ. It was easily 100 degrees in the shade. But Jerry never complained and still gave every single person that waited in line a picture and a few words. He didn’t cut anyone short and everyone got a picture, an autograph and a smile.

After Clementon Park, we had time built into the schedule to get Jerry a late lunch before his next stop, Citizens Bank Park. We asked Jerry where he would like to go for lunch, reminding him that literally anything between NJ and the stadiums was in play.

“I’d love a hamburger from right over there…” Jerry said as he pointed to the food stand literally a few feet away…”Let’s all have a burger.”

And we did! I can’t imagine there are a ton of people that have had a burger at Clementon Park with Jerry Springer, but me and my Creative Services team are on that list. It stuck with me since what a great and down to earth man Jerry was. He will be missed.

Here are some photos from that day at Clementon Park in 2011.