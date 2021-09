Weekend Philler stopped by the 8th Annual Flying Fish 5k! We will see you on the she show in a few weeks, until then here are some photos from the largest brew 5K in South Jersey! The course runs through the borough of Somerdale and ends at the happiest place… FLYING FISH! Thanks for everything Flying Fish Brewery and GreatAmericanBreweryRuns.com.

