Lea’s Legacy 5K: Remembering Lea Fitzpatrick

Lea Fitzpatrick was an educator, a valued member of her community and family and most of all a beloved mom and wife. To honor her memory and her brave fight against breast cancer, each year her Berlin, NJ community and her family organize a 5K. It means a lot to the community I live in and to the people that knew Lea well. The Fitzpatrick’s are the best and I try and never miss this run. A few times I ran it, but the last few I contributed with pictures and videos due to injury.

Speaking of injury, that’s my personal connection to Lea. We had a million common friends but I met her at physical therapy. I was there for my ankle, she was there to gain strength after one of her chemo rounds. We were fast friends and she kicked ass. We always talked about story ideas and I am always sorry I never got to do some of the ones we spoke of. That’s why this run and her memory mean so much to me.

Donations are split between Metavivor and annual scholarships for seniors at Eastern, Overbrook and Oakcrest. (School where her kids are/will go and the two schools she worked out and made an impact at for sure) and Metavivor – One hundred percent of all donations made to METAvivor go directly to fund grant awards for metastatic breast cancer research (unless the donor designates otherwise). Make a donation today in the name of someone you love, or consider planned giving and legacy gifts that will support our cause and save the lives of future. https://www.metavivor.org/take-action/.