Happy Star Wars Day, and May the Forth be with You… always. This year we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some Star Wars flavored costumes at Philly Comic-Con and Wizard World from yesteryear. These photos are all pre-2016, back in the “Pre-Covid” times where the worst thing you could “catch” from another human at a Con was a pungent whiff of someone that’s been in the same costume for three days, sans a shower! haha.

But seriously, these are all over a decade old or close to it. My hope is I get to reunite some of these photos with the people that probably have not seen them in a good while. Some of these kids are full fledged grown ups now. Some I took, some were taken by my colleagues here at PHL17. Enjoy and please let me know if you catch a glimpse of yourself.

The video is my nephew Nick, he’s a rising soph in college now, but I loved his interviews with the Jedi Family.