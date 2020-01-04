About PHL17

WPHL-TV, now known as PHL17, signed on the air September 17, 1965. PHL17 produced and aired numerous local television shows over the years, including kids’ favorite Wee Willie Webber’s Colorful Cartoon Club, Dr. Shock’s Horror Theater, and the 1980s teen dance hit Dancin’ on Air that included the TV debut of Madonna. During much of the 1970s and 1980s, the station was known as “The Great Entertainer.” The station has a long history of carrying college and professional sports including the Phillies, Sixers, Flyers, Eagles, Big 5 and currently the MLS Union and NLL Wings. PHL17 was the home to the Mummers Parade for over 25 years, a New Year’s Day tradition.

In 2023, the station became an affiliate of The CW.

Community Connection

PHL17 is committed to serving the community. Our commitment shows best in the many ways we give voices to those we serve through our programming that includes a local guest driven weekday “PHL17 Morning News”, our weekly “In Focus” community affairs program and our weekly “Weekend Philler”. PHL17 also carries Action News at 10p. Viewers can catch PHL17′s Events Team throughout the Delaware Valley at Union, Temple and Phillies games, marathons, and other sponsored events.

For more information, or to make a request to place your organization on WPHL-TV’s mailing list, contact:

Human Resources

WPHL-TV

5001 Wynnefield Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Closed captioning inquiries should be directed to the following:

Email: Captioning.Inquiry@PHL17.com

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or 1 business day.

Written closed captioning complaints should be directed to the following:

Chief Engineer

WPHL-TV

5001 Wynnefield Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Email: captioning.Complaint@PHL17.com

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first submit an inquiry. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

TO CONTACT PHL17

WPHL-TV

5001 Wynnefield Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Email: feedback@phl17.com

1-215-878-1700