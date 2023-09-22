(WHTM) – Blaine Forkner, a Democrat from Pittsburgh, has declared his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in the 2024 primary.

Forkner, who has not previously held elected office, would be facing three-term incumbent Democrat Bob Casey in the spring primary.

According to Forkner’s campaign, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with a Minor in Math from Virginia Tech. He established his own electrical engineering consulting firm and is a two time cancer survivor.

“I’m running for US Senate to give a voice to the teacher, the student, the nurse, the doctor, the electrical, the engineer, and everyday Americans everywhere,” Forkner said. “I’ll fight against the Washington bureaucrats and plutocrats to make healthcare universal for everyone, lower the cost of a college degree, and ensure an economic future that works for workers.”

Five issues listed as priorities on Forkern’s website are universal healthcare, affordable education, gun violence, protecting democracy, and economic security.

This week Republican Dave McCormick entered the Senate primary, touting endorsements from the state’s Republican congressional delegation. McCormick lost the 2022 primary to Mehmet Oz by less than 1,000 votes.