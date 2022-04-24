(WHTM) – For the first time on a debate stage, the five leading Republican candidates for one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats will face-off on Monday night.

Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands will appear in the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate debate on April 25 at 8 p.m. in a one-hour prime-time event airing in every market in the commonwealth.

It will be the first time McCormick and Oz, who lead in an April Nexstar/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll, appear in a debate together.

In the poll of 1,000 likely Republican Pennsylvania voters, the former hedge fund CEO McCormick finished first with 17.8%, followed by the former television personality and Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Oz with 16.6%. McCormick has been endorsed by Mike Pompeo, Ted Cruz, and other prominent Conservatives.

Kathy Barnette finished third in the April poll with 10.2%, followed by Jeff Bartos at 8.9% and Carla Sands at 7.7%. More than 32% of voters were undecided.

Candidates needed to receive at least 5% in either the March or April Nexstar/Emerson College Polling/The Hill polls were invited to attend.

The U.S. Senate Debate was carried on the following stations and websites:

In addition, the U.S. Senate Debate was streamed on the following websites:

You can follow along on Twitter using the #PASen and watch our post-debate coverage immediately after online.

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

A debate between the Republican candidates for Governor will debate on April 27. The Democratic Party candidates for Senate held a debate on April 21 that can be rewatched online.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.