(The Hill) – Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) is hitting the airwaves — and the skies — to attack his opponent, celebrity surgeon Mehmet Oz, over his ties to the state.

Fetterman’s campaign announced on Friday that it would be airing an ad over the weekend, raising questions about Oz’s residency in Pennsylvania.

“This is John Fetterman. It’s a fundamental choice that we have here. I only got involved in politics to make my town, then Pennsylvania a better, safer place. He just moved here to run for office,” the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor says in the 30-second ad, called “Dude.”

The ad next features an audio clip that claims the celebrity surgeon moved in with his mother-in-law in order to qualify for his Senate race.

“Do you want someone that’s all about North Jersey? Look, he’s not one of us. He says he’ll fight for working people. Okay. Hey, Doc Hollywood. Save your money. Pennsylvania is not for sale,” Fetterman finishes out the ad by saying. The ad is being broadcast on cable across the state and local markets in Erie, Pittsburgh and Scranton.

Fetterman’s campaign is also trolling his opponent by flying an airplane banner, which will read “HEY DR. OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! ❤ JOHN.” The banner is expected to fly along South Jersey beaches on Sunday.

“Pennsylvanians that I speak to are quite clear that they care much more about what I stand for than where I’m from,” Oz said in response to a debate question about concerns over his ties to the state, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He also noted at the time that he attended college and medical school at the University of Pennsylvania.

A poll released last month by AARP shows Fetterman six percentage points ahead of Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, among likely voters. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, but a campaign spokesperson said this week that Fetterman would be “on the campaign trail soon,” according to the Post-Gazette.

The Hill has reached out to Oz’s campaign for comment.