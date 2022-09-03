WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The inside of Mohegan Sun Arena isn’t the only place filling up with a crowd, it’s also happening outside the venue.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione was in the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza parking lot earlier Saturday afternoon, which was at maximum capacity by 3 p.m.

Thousands of supporters from Northeastern PA and across the nation have been camped outside the venue all morning.

They’re battling long lines and extreme heat in the hopes of catching a glimpse at the former president as well as Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The “Save America Rally” is taking place about 10 minutes away from where President Joe Biden visited Wilkes-Barre just four days prior.

Large screens are set up in the parking lot for supporters that can’t get inside, but it’s not putting a damper on their spirits.

“Back in 1776, I was number one, here to see 45, and hopefully he’ll be number 47,” said Christian Boris, an Old Forge Resident.

“The patriotism, it’s overwhelming. You get the chills, you could cry. It’s still around, everyone loves God and our country and so does President Trump,” George & Cathy Yescavage, from Old Forge.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police say alternate parking is available at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

We reached out to the chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party for comment, but she declined.