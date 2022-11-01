UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Election Day is just a week away, and Democratic candidate for United States Senate, John Fetterman will be in Happy Valley.

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro and Democratic Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis are also making the stop at University Park as part of their Get Out The Vote bus tour. Centre County is just one of 21 counties the pair are doing for the tour.

The event, being called “Rally In the Valley,” takes place Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Penn State’s Old Main. The rally is put together by The Penn State College Democrats as part of their Get Out The Vote efforts. Registration is not required to attend but it is recommended and can be done online.

Polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8. The deadline to complete the mail-in ballot is also at 8 p.m.

If voters in Centre County want to check out their registration, find their polling place, or look at sample ballots, they can do so by heading to the Centre County Elections website.