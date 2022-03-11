JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mehmet Oz, otherwise known as TV personality Dr. Oz, made a stop in Johnstown Friday as he’s seeking to acquire a spot on the Republican ballot for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Oz visited Bottle Works on 3rd Avenue for his ‘A Dose of Reality’ town hall where he spoke to local voters about his plans to solve issues he feels Americans are currently facing. Voters in attendance also had a chance to voice their concerns to him.

“Voters are really angry about overarching government authoritarian approaches to basic problems like COVID, which we are just barely getting out of,” Oz said. “They don’t understand rules that didn’t seem to help them but hinder them. They are very angry about gas prices. They see it in the exact same way.”

The doctor is hoping he can appeal to enough voters to gain signatures in support of him being placed on the ballot. Candidates have until Tuesday, March 15 to reach their goals.

The race has reportedly attracted national interest as being one of the most contentious this election cycle.