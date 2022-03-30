(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, stopped at the LECOM Achievement Center during his visit to Erie on Wednesday, March 30.

Oz met with officials at the Achievement Center and received a tour of the facility.

The candidate is looking to replace retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

Earlier Wednesday, Oz and three other candidates took part in a live forum at the Manufacturer and Business Association (MBA).

Following the forum, Dr. Oz toured McDowell High School and met with the Superintendent of Schools as well as the principal.

“I believe, since I’ve fought in the biggest stage there is, network television, that know exactly how to take on these big, powerful forces, because I’ve done it with big tech and big pharma and big chemical companies. I’ve even taken on the U.S. Government and I’ve got the scars to prove it. I cannot be bought. I intend to represent this wonderful commonwealth with a bold, loud voice, one that can actually articulate why we’re a top five state, why we need our issues addressed in Washington and why our values are the ones that should govern conservative thought moving forward.” Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) Candidate for Pennsylvania Senate