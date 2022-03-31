(WHTM) – Kevin Baumlin, a doctor of 30 years and chair of emergency medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital, has dropped out of the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat.

In a statement released on Twitter, Baumlin called his campaign “an amazing and unforgettable journey.”

“I am forever grateful to you and I will always appreciate you,” said Baumlin to his supporters.

Baumlin announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate in April 2021 and was approved to appear on the primary ballot after receiving enough petition signatures.

In a WHTM/Emerson College/The Hill poll released on March 31, Baumlin finished third with 9% behind Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Congressman Conor Lamb.