BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26.

According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North Shore.

General admission attendees are asked to RSVP here. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“This is the most important election in the country, and I am honored to have Dave Matthews joining us in Pittsburgh for a rally to kick off our get out the vote efforts,” said Fetterman. “We’re excited to have Dave perform for all of our fans in Pittsburgh to thank everyone for their hard work to get to this point, and emphasize the stakes of this race for people across Pennsylvania. I can promise you don’t want to miss this.”