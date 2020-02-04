Mansion on Main Street is a gorgeous venue that is perfect for Valentines Day, weddings and even some ballroom dancing. There are several halls, each with a different feel so you make each experience your own. Our Sophia Cifuentes went to check out the mansion, grab a bite, and have a dance lesson of her own.
Valentine’s Day Ideas at Mansion on Main Street
-
Philadelphia’s Holiday Light Trolley Tour
-
The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company joins us for — December 4, National Cookie Day!
-
Mummers Strut Down Market Street
-
Philly Feeds Foley: High Street on Market Uses Locally Grown Ingredients
-
Jersey String Band Celebrates Mummers Monday
-
-
Tim Tebow is officially a married man
-
Women in Media Global 4-Day Conference Kicks Off This Week
-
MLK Day at The National Constitution Center
-
Keeping New Year’s Resolutions at Edge Fitness Clubs
-
Philadelphia Zoo Unveils New Holiday Lights Experience
-
-
Happy National Puzzle Day 2020!
-
Disneyland brings back discounted tickets, expands deal to ‘kids everywhere’
-
76ers Big Win Gets Fans Excited