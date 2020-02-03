Acupuncture is used to treat a variety of ailments, from anxiety to digestion issues. Over at South Philadelphia Community Acupuncture, they have different holistic remedies to help patients feel better by the time they leave. Our Sophia Cifuentes went to check it out and have her very first acupuncture procedure done.
South Philadelphia Community Acupuncture
-
What is a Mummer?
-
South Philadelphia String Band at the 2020 Mummers Parade
-
IN FOCUS: U.S. Census Bureau Is Hiring, Girl Scout Cookie Selling Season Teaching Entrepreneurship and Community Service, and Pink Goes Red Heart Health Event
-
ODAAT Community Gift Giveaway and Carnival
-
In Focus: Greater Martin Luther King Day of Service and Events At National Constitution Center, Non-profit Traci’s Tribe, PHS Philadelphia Flower Show and PHS Community Initiatives and January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month
-
-
And the 2020 Viewers’ Choice Winners are…
-
Comedian Vince Valentine’s ‘Stand Up Comedy 101’ Class Returns This February
-
Lawnside NJ’s Love Lunch
-
‘Stargazy’ brings traditional savory pies from London to South Philadelphia
-
2020 Mummers Parade Photo Gallery 11
-
-
Anonymous donor drops coin worth $1,500 in Salvation Army kettle for 21st year in a row
-
Turn Your Turkey Leftovers into a Thanksgiving Dip!
-
Eagles Award Veteran With New Toyota Highlander During Game